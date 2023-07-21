Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the former Education Minister, current Energy Minister, and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, has continued to receive plaudits for his leadership and dedicated service in the education sector.

In May 2021, the University of Education Winneba conferred on him an Honorary Doctorate Degree, and in July 2021, the University of Professional Studies awarded him an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters. Both citations praised his exceptional leadership qualities and his role in the successful implementation of the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy.

The University of Cape Coast is the latest institution to recognize Dr. Prempeh’s contributions.

The governing council has decided to confer on him an honorary degree “in recognition of his distinguished service to the University of Cape Coast, Ghana and the International Community and outstanding pioneering role worthy of emulation.”

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the University of Cape Coast.

According to the University, it has an established tradition to recognize men and women with record of distinguished service to the university and Ghana, as well as persons with outstanding contributions to the advancement of knowledge.

Dr. Prempeh’s leadership acumen seems to be beyond the politics of our country. His admirers come from all walks of life, and he is respected by people on both sides of the political divide.