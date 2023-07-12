A Medical Doctor and Entrepreneur from the Central Region, Dr. Edward Nenyi Ghartey, has been selected as one of the distinguished Ghanaian leaders to receive the prestigious Mandela Washington Fellowship.

The Mandela Washington Fellowship, launched as part of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), aims to empower emerging leaders from Africa.

Named in honour of Nelson Mandela, this program fosters collaboration, networking, and knowledge exchange among young African professionals, with the goal of promoting positive change and sustainable development in their communities.

Dr. Ghartey’s impressive background in medical practice and entrepreneurship played a significant role in his recognition for this prestigious fellowship. He earned his medical degree from the University of Ghana Medical School and was later awarded a highly competitive Chevening scholarship to study a master’s degree in entrepreneurship at Aston University, Birmingham.

Dr. Edward Nenyi Ghartey is a medical doctor and an entrepreneur with over a decade of work experience in medicine and entrepreneurship. He is the director of Baiden-Ghartey Medical Centre, a healthcare company operating two primary healthcare facilities: Baiden-Ghartey Hospital and Baiden-Ghartey Clinic. He is also a director of the startup CapitalMed Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical wholesaling company in Ghana.

Driven by a deep commitment to making a difference, Dr. Ghartey led the impactful “Show Your Love” campaign in 2018, providing education and health support to underprivileged individuals in Cape Coast, Ghana. The campaign screened 5,000 people for chronic illnesses and provided health education. It also donated seven computers to six deprived primary schools and the metropolitan education office, over 7,000 exercise books to 82 deprived schools, and food and groceries to a special needs school.

As a recipient of the Mandela Washington Fellowship, Dr. Ghartey will embark on an enriching journey. He will participate in the business track at the University of Iowa for six weeks, engaging in academic coursework, leadership training, and collaborative activities. The fellowship will culminate in a closing summit held in Washington, D.C., providing him with valuable networking opportunities and insights.

Looking ahead, Dr. Ghartey is determined to leverage his expertise to create employment opportunities through entrepreneurship and continue promoting education among Cape Coast’s youth through volunteerism and philanthropy. Dr. Ghartey joins a group of 32 Ghanaian fellows and 700 African fellows who were carefully chosen from across the continent.