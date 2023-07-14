Orlando Pirates’ Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Ofori, has surprised everyone by signing a contract extension with the South African Premier Soccer League club.

Despite indications of an imminent departure during the previous campaign, the experienced shot-stopper reached an agreement to prolong his stay.

Ofori secured a two-year deal, with the second year offering an optional extension, amidst a flurry of signings by the renowned Soweto team. Vincent Pule committed to a three-year contract, with an optional third year, while Thabang Monare, Siyabonga Mpontshane, and Ben Motswari inked deals set to expire in 2024.

During the 2022-2023 season, the 29-year-old Ofori faced immense frustration as he only appeared in 13 matches across all competitions due to a severe knee injury, despite clinching the MTN 8 title. Pirates finished second in the league with 54 points, while Mamelodi Sundowns secured the championship by accumulating 70 points.

Ofori’s injury woes not only caused him to miss several games but also resulted in his absence from Ghana’s 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.