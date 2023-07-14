Chief Executive Officer of Hasaacas Ladies Football Club, Evelyn Nsiah-Asare, says she is pleased with Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku’s extensive plans to tackle accommodation and transportation challenges in the Women’s game.

She said this in an exclusive interview with Citi Sports on the sidelines of the GFA’s 29th Ordinary Congress that was held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology’s Great Hall in Kumasi.

In his speech, President Okraku promised to provide four buses to take care of transportation concerns in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League while taking time to touch on accommodation issues affecting traveling parties in the league.

“As an administrator for women’s football, I am happy…it has always been a challenge that transportation is something that has always been bothering us so if the President is giving four buses to the Women Premier teams, we are grateful to him.

After transportation, you can also talk about accommodation. He also spoke about other incentives that the women’s teams will be given and I am praying that all the things that have been said will come for us to be able to develop the game.”

Hasaacas Ladies missed out on the league title for the second season in a row to Ampem Darkoa Ladies in the immediate past campaign.