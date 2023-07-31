The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has assured Ghanaians of the government’s commitment to pursuing a robust growth strategy within the country’s limited fiscal space and the fiscal consolidation programme to ensure an economic boom.

“This will be done by attracting domestic and foreign private sector investments and expanding production, which will be encouraged and stimulated by government policies and agencies,” he added.

Mr Ofori-Atta made the assurance when he presented the Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review of the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government of Ghana in Parliament in Accra on Monday.

He indicated that the government’s Mutual Prosperity Dialogue with the private sector would seek to facilitate the ease of doing business in order to crowd in private domestic and foreign investments.

Meanwhile, he said that increasing West African nationals were seeking refuge in the country for which reason a review in the security sector had been necessitated within the limited fiscal speace.

“Security continues to be a priority of Government. The United Nations recently reported that over 1,800 terrorist attacks, resulting in nearly 4,600 deaths, were recorded in our region – West Africa in the first six months of this year. Due to this instability among others, increasing numbers of West African nationals are seeking refuge in our country. This has required a review of our security expenditures within our limited fiscal space,” he stated.