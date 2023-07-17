Africa’s biggest beauty trade show, HIBS AFRICA returns in September to Accra International Conference Centre – The Grand Arena, from September 1st to 3rd, 2023. Bringing together renowned hair care brands from Africa, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe, HIBS Africa 2023 promises to be an extraordinary convergence of excellence in beauty, right at the heart of Africa.

The stage is set for an action-packed showcase that will captivate all hair and beauty enthusiasts. From indigenous makeup brands to iconic skin care products, body transformers to spa giants, and hair masters to fashion brands, this year’s HIBS Africa is destined to leave an indelible mark in the industry.

Attention all vendors and sponsors: Secure your participation in HIBS Africa 2023 by signing up now. Limited slots are available until the end of July. Don’t miss the opportunity to showcase your brand to a diverse and engaged audience.

For attendees, mark your calendars for the release of the event tickets at the end of July. Early birds will enjoy exclusive perks such as complimentary products and discounted prices during the show. Prepare to immerse yourself in an unforgettable experience of beauty, innovation, and inspiration.

HIBS Africa 2023 will open its doors from 11 am to 8 pm each day, allowing ample time for visitors to explore the exhibits, engage with industry experts, and discover the latest trends. The Accra International Conference Centre – The Grand Arena provides a world-class venue to host this prestigious event.

HIBS Africa 2023 is an unparalleled platform that unites global beauty trends with the rich cultural heritage of Africa. By empowering local and international brands alike, we aim to elevate beauty standards and celebrate the diversity of African beauty.

For more information and details, please visit HIBSAFRICA.COM or contact our dedicated team.

About HIBS Africa:

The Hair Senta International Beauty show in Africa simply dubbed (HIBS Africa) is a beauty show emanating from Africa and bringing onboard professionals and business leaders in the industry of beauty to network, acquire new clients, study new industry trends, educate and then compete to win and build their business visibility in Africa then globally.