Cecilia Dapaah, immediate-past Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, has reiterated her innocence following the controversy sparked by the alleged theft of $1 million from her home by her house helps, insisting that she will cooperate with any state agencies investigating the matter.

Reports emerged on Friday that two persons who worked for the Sanitation Minister and her husband at their home were before court after they were charged with stealing huge sums of money and other items from the home.

The pair, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei had allegedly stolen US$1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis between July and October 2022.

They had also reportedly made away with clothes, handbags, perfumes, jewellery, kente cloth and suits belonging to Mrs. Dapaah’s husband worth thousands of dollars.

Amidst public outcry over the amount of money that was reported to have been kept at her home, Cecilia Dapaah announced her resignation on Saturday.

She claimed she did not want the matter to become “a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time.”

Mrs. Dapaah had released a statement earlier in the day, alleging “noticeable inconsistencies” in the discussions surrounding the case.

Several persons, including Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson and an anti-corruption campaigner, Edem Senanu have called for a probe into the matter.

In her statement, Cecilia Dapaah said she was ready to work with any state agencies to establish the facts of the case and was confident that she would be exonerated.

“I intend to cooperate fully with all state agencies to enable them fully establish the facts,” the statement said.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that at the end of the processes, it will be fully established that I have conducted myself with integrity during my period in public service and I will be fully exonerated from all the allegations that have filled the public domain in the past 24 hours.”

Mrs. Dapaah stood her ground on her complaint that the figures being reported had been exaggerated.

“Whereas I can state emphatically that those figures do not represent correctly what my husband and I reported to the Police, I am very much aware of the import of such stories around someone in my position,” the statement added.