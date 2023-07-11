The Minority in Parliament is urging the government to thoroughly investigate a leaked tape which suggests that the government is seeking to rig the upcoming general elections following a planned removal of the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

The secret tape reveals a plot by a top police officer and a member of the New Patriotic Party to remove the IGP from office to enable the government to rig the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to journalists, the Ranking Member on the Defense and Interior Committee of Parliament, James Agalga said such comments pass for treason hence the need for urgent action to be taken by the government to deal with the concern.

“The actions of the one behind the audio for me pass for treason. And this matter must be dealt with as such. It is an attempt to subvert the will of the people in 2024. Such conducts can compromise the security of our country because if the people exercise their sovereign will in 2024 and anybody attempts to stand in the way of our people, clearly we are not going to allow that to happen,” he stated.

Mr Agalga urged the interior minister to take steps immediately to investigate the matter and bring the persons involved to book and not just refute the claim and end it there.