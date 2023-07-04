The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has released its half-year report for the year 2023.

According to the office, it has completed investigation into three major cases while four others are currently being prosecuted.

Dated June 30, 2023, the Office of the Special Prosecutor in the report also announced that it has begun a probe into 150 new corruption-related cases.

“The Office is also investigating one hundred and fifty (150) other cases at various levels of consideration. These would be publicised if the Special Prosecutor determines that they are within the mandate of the Office and that they should be moved past the preliminary investigation stage. This is a policy intended to protect the privacy of individuals and the business operations of institutions and companies, and to avoid

unnecessary stigmatization,” the OSP added in its report.

The completed cases include that of the Secretary to the erstwhile Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue, attempted bribery of some NPP MPS by a wealthy businessman and suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the procurement and the award of a contract to Turfsport Ghana Limited by the Gaming Commission of Ghana.

In the case of Charles Bissue, he was cited in an investigative documentary titled Galamsey Fraud by Tiger Eye PI.

On his case the OSP in its report said, “Charles Bissue: The Office has concluded investigation into allegations of the use of public office for profit against Charles Bissue, during his tenure as Secretary to the erstwhile Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), arising from an investigative documentary titled Galamsey Fraud”.

On the allegations of an attempt to bribe members of Parliament by a wealthy businessman the OSP said, “The Office has concluded investigation into allegations of an attempt by an unnamed and wealthy businessman to bribe some members of the majority caucus of Parliament. The Office expresses its gratitude to the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament and his staff for their cooperation and assistance during the investigation”.

The last case involves the Gaming Commission of Ghana where claims of procurement breach were levelled against its officials.

“The Office has concluded investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the procurement and the award of a contract to Turfsport Ghana Limited by the Gaming Commission of Ghana,” OSP said in the report.

The Special Prosecutor emphasized that it will issue directives and further action on the various matters in due course.

The Office further highlighted four cases which are ongoing.

“There has not been any convictions or acquittals in respect of the cases pending before the criminal courts during the period under review. Four (4) criminal cases are being tried before the courts”.

The OSP said it welcomes collaboration and referrals on suspected corruption and corruption related offences from all stakeholders particularly law enforcement agencies.

Click here to read the OSP’s full half-year report for 2023