Leadership of Organized Labour of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) will today July 4, meet National Labour Commission (NLC), following the former’s planned nationwide strike on July 10.

The meeting follows a summon by the NLC to Organized Labour after its leadership announced its nationwide strike.

Organized Labour on June 26th announced that it will embark on a strike on July 10, following the dismissal of three Union Leaders at Sunon Asogli Power Plant.

TUC is fuming over the decision of management not to reinstate them after several appeals.

Speaking to journalists in Accra, Secretary General of the TUC, Dr. Yaw Baah says they will still strike.

“The directive is that Organized Labour leaders are saying that on July 10, we are starting a nationwide strike, involving all workers who are part of Organized Labour, so that stands.

“In the meantime, the National Labour Commission has called us, we will go and hear them. The truth of the matter is that a lot of stakeholders are involved in this. As soon as we issued the statement on the strike for July 10, as we expected, I can tell you that a number of people who care about this country have come, and they want to see how they can work with us as management,” the Secretary General of the TUC, Dr. Yaw Baah, said.

The Union said the three had their contracts terminated simply because they decided to join the Trades Union Congress which it said is against the labour laws of Ghana.