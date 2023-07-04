The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is expected to continue vetting its presidential aspirants vying to lead the party in the 2024 polls, today July 4.

Aspirants to be scrutinized today include: Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, former Energy Minister; and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former NPP General Secretary.

Yesterday July 3, the current vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a former Minister of Trade; and businessman Kwadwo Poku, faced the presidential vetting committee.

After being vetted by the Prof. Mike Oquaye-led committee in Accra, Mr Kyerematen revealed his innovative approach to constituency tours.

According to him, he intends to cluster constituencies, bringing party executives together not only within their own constituencies but also in other constituencies within the cluster.

Businessman Kwadwo Poku was hopeful of sailing through the vetting processes.

Others to be vetted tomorrow include Joe Ghartey, a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Agric Minister, and Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, a former MP for Offinso North.