The newly nominated Ministers of State are set to undergo vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee from Tuesday, March 5, to Tuesday, March 12.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, March 5:

9 am: Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture

10 am: Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources

11 am: Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development

12 pm: Ophelia Mensah Hayford, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation

2 pm: Darkoa Newman, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection

Thursday, March 7:

9 am: Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Health

10 am: Titus Glover, Minister-designate for the Greater Accra Region

11 am: Fatimatu Abubakar, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Information

2 pm: Daniel Machator, Minister-designate for the Oti Region

Friday, March 9:

9 am: Dr Benjamin Sekyere Yeboah, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection

10 am: Sylvester Tetteh, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Information

11 am: Charles Acheampong, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation

12 pm: Adelaide Ntim, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Health

2 pm: Alexander Akwasi Acquah, Deputy Minister-designate for the Health Ministry

Monday, March 11:

9 am: Vincent Ekow Assafuah, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development

10 am: John Kobina Sanie, Deputy Minister-designate for the Energy Ministry

10 am: Collins Adomako Mensah, Deputy Minister-designate at the Energy Ministry

12 pm: Dr Prince Hamidu Armah, Deputy Minister-designate for the Works and Housing Ministry

Tuesday, March 12:

9 am: Kingsley Nyarko, Deputy Minister-designate for the Education Ministry

10 am: Festus Awuah Kwofie, Deputy Minister-designate for the Employment and Labour Ministry

11 am: Akwasi Konadu, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

12 pm: Musah Abdul Aziz Ayaba, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture and Development

