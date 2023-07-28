The Police have initiated an investigation into a viral video depicting a troubling incident where a Police officer is seen dragging a suspect on the floor during an arrest at Dadease, near Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.

Following the emergence of the video, the concerned Police officer has been promptly detained and subsequently interdicted pending the ongoing investigation.

In response to the seriousness of the matter, the Inspector-General of Police has taken immediate action by dispatching a team from the Ashanti North Regional Police Command to engage with the victim’s family.

Additionally, he has personally reached out to the victim’s mother via telephone to offer reassurance that a thorough and impartial investigation will be conducted into the incident.