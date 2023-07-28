The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor says all institutions whose structures were demolished to make way for the construction of the National Cathedral have been fully compensated by the state.

Samuel Abu Jinapor says these institutions have been provided with alternative public lands to relocate their businesses and activities.

Appearing before Parliament, Mr. Jinapor discredited reports that the government did not compensate the affected institutions.

He indicated that all the institutions that had their structures demolished have been duly compensated and are still in operation in various parts of Accra.

“All the affected institutions have been provided with alternative places and relocated to various areas in Accra and these institutions include public and private, and they have been adequately compensated.”