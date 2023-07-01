The Design and Technology Institute(DTI) says it is crucial to provide the youth with relevant and up-to-date training in high-demand skills as the job market is rapidly evolving.

The Institute indicated this at the 4th Annual National Precision Quality Conference, which is under the theme, “Bridging the gap: utilizing labour market information systems to galvanize job creation and strengthen collaboration among stakeholders.”

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DTI, Constance Swaniker said it was imperative to train the youth to meet the demands of the job market.

“So we are talking about employability skills and the need to invest in human capital as the currency for Ghana to meet its industrialisation objectives,” she added.

Ms Swaniker also stressed that Africa was still stuck in the second revolution which was cause for concern for which reason something had to be done as a matter of urgency for the continent to catch up with the rest of the world.

“Africa is still stuck in second industrial revolution where farmers are still using, but the rest of the world is moving so fast that if we really don’t catch up we can imagine lagging behind. Time is not on our side,” she stated.