The Wiki-Green Conference 2023 was held in Accra and Tamale to train participants on how to edit and contribute to environmental-related articles on Wikipedia and its sister projects.

Delivering the keynote address in Tamale, Dr Kodimah Siita, emphasized the need for Ghanaian youth to become agents of change in the fight against climate change.

He further urged the participants to use their knowledge and skills to create and edit Wikipedia articles on environmental topics, such as climate change, pollution, and sustainable development.

A co-founder of the Ghanaian Pidgin Wikimedia Community, Maxwell Bengamin, explained that the conference provided hands-on training in editing and contributing to Wikipedia.

He also said that the conference focused on the loss and damage resulting from climate change, and how Wikimedia projects can be used to communicate about these issues.

Fuseini Mohammed Kamal-Deen, a co-founder of the Gurene Wikimedia Community, shared insights on OpenStreetMap (OSM), a free and open-source geographic information system and showed how OSM can be used to map communities and demonstrate the power of geospatial data for environmental initiatives.

The conference hosted participants from various indigenous language Wikipedia communities in Ghana, such as Gurene, Dagbani, Kusaal, Twi, Fante, Ga, Ewe, Moore, and others. It was an opportunity for participants to learn from each other and share their knowledge and experiences.

The Wiki-Green Conference was supported by the Wikimedia Foundation, the Science and Policy Research Institute, and the University for Development Studies.

It is an annual event that provides a platform for discourse on the detrimental effects of climate change and pollution on the rights and freedoms of Ghanaians.