The African Center for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA) has raised concerns about the Minority in Parliament’s decision to continuously boycott parliamentary activities in support of the trial of James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament for Assin North.

The Minority Caucus boycotted parliamentary proceedings for the second time on Tuesday to accompany their fellow member to court.

Speaking on the matter, Executive Director for ACEPA, Dr. Rasheed Draman, said the Minority’s presence is very important in this hung Parliament.

“We saw what happened in the last two budget processes and the kind of spirited defense the Minority mounted in support of most Ghanaians and how that impacted some of the financial bills that were before the House and so if they continue to absent themselves in the House, a lot of things are going to get passed in their absence and Ghanaians will be shortchanged in the process.”

The parliamentary analyst also called on the leadership of Parliament to dialogue to amicably resolve the issue.

“We have seen in most democracies that when things come to a halt, it is dialogue that is needed, and so I am going on the leadership of Parliament to as a matter of urgency look into this matter and have it resolved.”