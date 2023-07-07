The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has expressed his disapproval of the Supreme Court’s ruling that struck down the law granting licenses for the cultivation of cannabis in Ghana.

In July 2022, the Supreme Court ruled to remove section 43 of the law, which allowed the government to issue licenses for the cultivation of cannabis for medicinal and industrial purposes.

Addressing Members of Parliament on Thursday, the former Nadowli MP highlighted that the Supreme Court’s decision was inappropriate as it was made without consulting Parliament.

He emphasized the importance of the three arms of government working together and respecting each other’s roles.

“I hope the three arms of government will work together and respect each other. In case of doubt, it’s important to consult the other arm before giving finality to whatever decision the other arm wants to take.

“I do not think it was proper for the Judiciary without knowing how we conduct our business here, really go into how we conduct the business and make such important decisions without consulting the House. That is improper. I have made this known to them and I want to make this known publicly.

Bagbin also referred the Narcotics Control Commission amendment bill to the Defense and Interior Committee for consideration, tasking them to report in the next 7 days.

Meanwhile, while making a submission for an amendment of the Narcotic Control Commission Act, the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, argued that the amendment bill does not seek to legalize the recreational use of cannabis but to provide an avenue for the issuance of special licenses for cannabis production.

“To therefore say that Section 43 is unconstitutional, was in my humble opinion a grievous error. However, because we need to be in tandem with the international movement, and also because we consider this to be a public health issue and benefit of industrial as well as economic value, this amendment is necessary to let us put back what has been in my view declared unconstitutional,” Mr Dery argued.