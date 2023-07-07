Energy Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has pledged unwavering support to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming NPP special electoral college elections and the National Delegates Congress.

Speaking at a meeting with NPP delegates at the Ash Town Apostolic Church, Dr. Prempeh highlighted Vice President Bawumia’s outstanding qualities, extensive experience, loyalty, and sacrifices for the party, making him the strongest candidate for the 2024 elections.

Dr. Prempeh emphasized that Vice President Bawumia’s ability to unite all sections of Ghanaian society and various religious backgrounds makes him the ideal candidate to lead the party’s quest for a third term electoral victory, often referred to as ‘breaking the 8’ in NPP parlance.

“The Vice President has served well as Vice President, defending the programmes and policies of our government and remains the only existential threat to the electoral fortunes of John Mahama and the NDC, of all the candidates vying for the flagbearership slot,” he said.

Furthermore, Dr. Prempeh assured that his support for Vice President Bawumia is deeply rooted in his family ties, as publicly expressed by his grandfather, the Otumfuo Asantehene, who considers Dr. Bawumia as his son.

This familial connection solidifies his commitment to stand by his father in the contest.

The Vice President is in the Ashanti region, the NPP’s stronghold for the next 11 days where he will be telling delegates in the 47 constituencies why they should choose him ahead of the other 9 aspirants vying for the party’s flagbearership race.