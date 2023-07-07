Ghanaian socialite and musician Mona Faiz Montrage, widely known as Hajia4Real, has been denied bail by a US court. This development has put her plans to return to Ghana in July in limbo.

Hajia4Reall is facing a series of charges in the US, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, money laundering, conspiracy to receive stolen money, and receipt of stolen money.

The charges stem from her alleged involvement in a $2 million romance scam.

According to court documents, the Ghanaian socialite and musician is accused of using fake online profiles to pose as a wealthy woman and convince men to send her money. She is also accused of laundering the money she received through the scam.

Hajia4Real had requested the court to relax her bail conditions and allow her to move around certain areas while under house arrest. However, the court denied her request, citing the seriousness of the charges against her and the risk of her fleeing the country.

This is a major setback for Hajia4Reall, who had hoped to return to Ghana to be with her family and friends. It is unclear when she will be able to return to Ghana, as her legal proceedings are ongoing.