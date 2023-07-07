The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed its intention to hold Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Godfred Yeboah Dame accountable for judgment debt payments made during his tenure.

Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC Communications Officer, alleged that the party possesses evidence suggesting that the Attorney-General approved the payment of fictitious judgment debts, warranting further investigation.

Addressing journalists, Sammy Gyamfi said, “Very soon, we will be holding his feet to the fire of accountability. His conduct as an Attorney-General, particularly in relation to his advice and recommendations on some matters of judgment debt has come to our attention and in the coming days, we will address the media and by extension the good people of this country.

“On these issues, we will be putting before you incontrovertible facts about the conduct of this Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, which are inimical to the interest of the state”.

In a statement released on Thursday, July 6, the NDC also accused Godfred Dame of displaying bias in the prosecution of significant cases in the country.

The party, believing that its members are facing persecution by the ruling New Patriotic Party, called on Mr. Dame to exhibit the same level of dedication in prosecuting individuals such as the former CEO of Menzgold, NAM1, and the suspects involved in the JB Danquah murder case, among others.