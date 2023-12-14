Ghana’s number one and biggest reality series ‘Gh Queens’ will be returning to your screens on December 15, 2023, for its second season, dubbed “The Real Clash of the Titans”.

The new season was officially premiered at an exclusive screening party held at Ilona restaurant in Accra on Wednesday – which saw the show’s star-studded cast, Ghanaian celebrities, socialites, and influencers in attendance.

“GH Queens” follows the fabulous, glamorous, and fast-paced lives of four relentless and ambitious women in Ghana’s entertainment industry. The show gives an exclusive glimpse into the lives of Efia Odo, Mona 4 Real, Michy Diamond, and Cookie as they navigate life in the spotlight.

“GH Queens is not just another show, it’s a passion project that aims to shed light on the untold stories of women in the Ghanaian entertainment industry,” Ayebea “BZ” Darko, creator and executive producer of the show, said.

She added that the show will introduce these incredible women who are often judged based on their social media and blogs in a very candid never-seen-before way. To her, there is so much more to these women than meets the eye.

This season will also be seeing some new faces including makeup artist and influencer, Elizabeth Bigah and Nigerian-Dominican radio presenter/stylist, Deja Lee.

Don’t miss all the excitement, glamour, and drama on “GH Queens” – showing this and every Friday at 21:30 GMT on Akwaaba Magic and Showmax.

Watch the trailer below