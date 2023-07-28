In a bid to promote public health and awareness, Vodafone Ghana Foundation held a Healthfest in Buduburam, a town in the Gomoa East District of Ghana’s Central Region. The event, which was part of the Foundation’s health-focused initiatives, coincided with World Hepatitis B Day and featured Hepatitis B screening among other essential health services.

The Healthfest event drew an impressive crowd of over 900 participants who availed themselves to the health services on offer, which included vital checks, general consultations, and free registration for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

In addition to Hepatitis B screening, the event also featured informative sessions led by health experts to educate the Buduburam community about Hepatitis B. Samuel Nunoo, the District Health Promotion Officer for Gomoa East District, underscored the importance of early detection of Hepatitis B in his address at the event. He praised Vodafone Ghana Foundation’s initiative, noting that it provided a much-needed opportunity for residents to learn about their Hepatitis B status and take preventive measures against the virus.

The Healthfest event also offered medical screenings for a variety of conditions, including Hypertension, Diabetes, Anaemia, Sickle Cell, Typhoid, Malaria, and Cholesterol. Furthermore, it facilitated free NHIS membership registration and renewal for the Buduburam residents.

Isaac Odoom Amakye, a student at Buduburam D/A Basic School B and a beneficiary of the event, expressed his gratitude, saying, “The event gave me an opportunity to check my vitals and, most importantly, renew my health insurance for free. I deeply appreciate Vodafone Ghana Foundation’s investment in my well-being.”

Vodafone Ghana’s Healthfest initiative is part of a broader effort to improve health outcomes in communities across the nation. The success of the event underscores the importance of such initiatives in promoting health awareness and providing accessible health services to the public.