About 15 persons from Awoshie Mangoase in Accra have been arrested by the police for blocking some sections of the Awoshie to Pokuase Highway.

The residents blocked the road after a man was knocked down by a car Monday morning.

The residents were protesting the frequent incidents of vehicles hitting residents on the stretch.

They expressed concern that about 45 individuals have been struck by vehicles this year.

Speaking to Citi News, the residents urged authorities to install speed ramps and repair the malfunctioning traffic lights along the stretch.

“Since January 2024, about 45 people have been knocked down in this area, they have just killed someone this morning, and they have refused to give us a permit after a series of calls.

“The police officers don’t have our issues at heart, they only come here when we agitate,” the residents complained.