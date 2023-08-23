Ghana’s national 200m record holder, James Dadzie picked up a serious injury during his heat at the World Athletics Championships.

Ghana’s James Dadzie picked up an injury during his 200m race 💔#CitiSports pic.twitter.com/UqXikOQHp1 — Citi Sports (@CitiSportsGHA) August 23, 2023

Dadzie, 22, was nursing an injury heading into his first-ever World Athletics Championships that was aggravated during his race.

Despite starting the race, Dadzie was left hobbling after the rest of the track, clutching his thighs and wincing in pain.