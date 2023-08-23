The people of Betinko, a community in the Atwima Mponua District of Ashanti, have received a new classroom block to augment existing ones as enrollment surges.

The 3-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities (library, staff common room, and headteacher’s office) was commissioned today, August 22, 2023, amid great enthusiasm from the community members, staff, and students.

Miss Ama Adwubi Asafu-Adjaye, the District Director of Education, thanked Isaac Asiamah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, and Isaac Kofi Marfo, the District Chief Executive (DCE), for improving the plight of parents and children. She noted that the previous building was a death trap, and she urged the political duo to extend their support to other communities in the district that are facing similar infrastructural challenges.

Nana Frimpong Bediako, the Odikro (chief) of the community, could not hide his joy. He praised Mr. Asiamah for his outstanding performance as MP.

“Hon. Asiamah, before I became chief, I had heard a lot about your good works, but today I have seen them for myself,” he said. Nana Frimpong promised to build an ultra-modern ICT center to complement the new building and create a better learning environment.

Addressing the crowd, Mr. Marfo urged the users of the facility, especially the teachers, to make maintenance a habit. He said that the over 500 communities in the Mponua District are a burden on his office, as everyone wants a share of the resources.

He said that his office and that of the MP are working together to provide infrastructure for the benefit of all.

Mr. Asiamah thanked the community for their support over the years and asked for their prayers and strength to do more for his constituents. He said that since he became MP, he has built schools in almost every electoral area. “The teachers’ quarters where the teachers are staying were built by me,” he said. “I have also started a stadium in Nyinahin, lobbied for an Agenda 111 hospital, and next month, the first ever nursing training school in the Atwima enclave will be commissioned in Tanodumase. My job as MP is to lobby for projects and build a vibrant society where parents and their children can have a bright future,” he added.

Mr. Asiamah also announced that he would be providing financial assistance to 20 students who had written to his office for help to further their education. “Nana Frimpong and everyone here, just this year alone, I have given financial support to 50 students, totalling a whopping amount of GH¢92,403. In all, about 1,909 students have benefited from my educational support since 2005,” he said. This announcement was met with thunderous applause and shouts of joy.

The beneficiaries were from communities in the district who are seeking higher education at the tertiary level. The parents of the beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the MP for his exceptional support to brilliant but needy students.

The MP, together with the chiefs, media, clergy, and community members, commissioned the project amid drumming and dancing.