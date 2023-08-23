Ghanaian sprinter, Joseph Paul Amoah has missed out on a place in the semis of the men’s 200m race at the World Athletics Championships.

Joseph Paul Amoah finishes 5th in his heat with a time of 20.56s

The former national record holder placed fifth with a time of 20.56s.

He finished the race behind Flippo Tortu of Italy, Sinesipho Dambile of South Africa, the legendary Andre de Grasse and Erriyon Knighton of the USA.