All four Ghanaian sprinters who competed in the men’s and women’s 200m heats have made it to the semi-final stage.

The quartet comprised of three male and a female runner who took centre stage in the morning session of Day Four in the athletics competition at the University of Ghana Stadium in the 13th African Games.

Janet Mensah started the day’s race for Ghana in the 200m heats and clocked the time of 23.75s to top her race.

Then came the men’s 200m heat which saw Joseph Paul Amoah compete in Heat 6 and jogged but made a time of 20.91s, beating his opponents.

Ibrahim Fuseini stepped up and followed in the footsteps of Joseph Amoah by winning Heat 7 with the time of 21.02s.

Solomon Hammond, however, slowed down incredibly as his heat was ending and finished second in Heat 9 with the 21.32s.

Women’s semifinal starts at 16: 45 GMT while the men’s semifinal starts 17:10 GMT