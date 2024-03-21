The Koforidua Circuit Court B has issued a stern warning to persons who lurk around the courts, pose as bail contractors and take advantage of vulnerable people who are standing trial for various offences to desist from such activities or face the wrath of the court when caught.

It has come to the attention of the court that some unknown persons occasionally approach persons who are standing trial after hearings with an offer to help them secure bail by providing them with relevant documents to meet all bail conditions but later end up scamming them.

Presiding Judge Her Honour Matilda Rebiero issued the warning on Thursday after some accused persons standing trial for alleged robbery raised concerns about how some bail contractors who promised to help them secure bail have not resurfaced.

Meanwhile, the court has set April 18 to take a decision on the bail application by lawyers of the four military men and an immigration officer standing trial for the alleged robbery at Akyem Akanteng.

The Koforidua Circuit Court B on November 15th 2023, remanded into police custody four military men, an Immigration Officer, and a private security man for armed robbery at Akyem Akanteng in the Lower West Akim Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The accused persons Sergeant Mensah Dominic 41 years, L/Cpl Tetteh Wayo 43 years both stationed at the Jubilee House. L/CPL, Nyarko Bernard 28 years stationed at ABF at Tamale command Unit, PTE/ Eric Anim 23 years stationed at 11 mechanised Infantry Battalion-Accra.

L.C.O/ Richard Okyere 27-year-old immigration officer stationed at the Ministry of Interior and 28-year-old Kelvin Marfo a private security man at the 5th Hour Mining Company at Akyem Akwatia.

