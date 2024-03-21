The National Labour Commission (NLC) has ordered the three striking teacher unions to call off their strike.

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, declared a nationwide strike.

The action they said stemmed from what they described as the government’s negligence in addressing their conditions of service.

Key grievances highlighted included the ongoing withholding of teachers’ salaries, unilateral changes to timetables without consulting the unions, and delays in the distribution of laptops to teachers.

But the NLC in a statement signed and issued by its Chairperson, Justice Kwabena Asuman-Adu on Thursday “in pursuance of Section 133 (1) of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651) orders GNAT, NAGRAT, and CCT to rescind the decision of the declaration of a nationwide strike made on Wednesday 20 March 2024 and announced on various media networks in the country.”

The commission said the order was in view of the fact that the declaration was not in compliance with Section 159 of Act 651.

“The Unions are accordingly advised,” it added.

