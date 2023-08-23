King Faisal Football Club, owned by Alhaji Karim Grusah, has filed an interlocutory injunction aimed at preventing the Ghana Football Association from proceeding with its scheduled elections on September 27th.

The elections, set to take place in Tamale, are meant to select new leaders to helm the association, with the incumbent, Kurt Okraku and former Vice President, George Afriyie competing for the Presidential position.

In a legal filing submitted to the Accra High Court, King Faisal, through their legal counsel, James Kwame Quayson, argues that, according to the GFA’s statutes, a legitimate Congress cannot convene to elect the GFA President until the new members or representatives of the Executive Committee have been duly elected.

King Faisal Football Club is appealing to the court to prohibit the GFA from holding the impending elections until the necessary elections for representatives from the National League Clubs, Regional Football Association, and other constituent bodies have been properly carried out.

Additionally, King Faisal seeks a court declaration that initiating the nomination process for the GFA President’s election before conducting elections for the Executive Committee representatives is both incorrect and unlawful.

Eleven football administrators, including James Kwesi Appiah, Dr. Randy Abbey, Dr. Tony Aubynn, Elloeny Amande, Fred Acheampong, and Alhaji Akambi, are vying for five Premier League positions on the GFA Executive Council. Others in contention are Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Nana Oduro Sarfo, Onyina Asenso, Edmund Ackah, and Raphael Gyambrah.

As for the Women’s Football Clubs Exco Position, aspirant Gifty Oware-Mensah is unopposed.

In the race for the Division One League Clubs Exco Position, candidates include GFA Vice President Mark Addo, Samuel Anim Addo, Eugene Nii Amon, Gideon Fosu, and Alex Ababio.

19 other football administrators are Regional Football Association Chairmen hopefuls.

Samuel Aboabire and Johnson Bosompem Oduro will compete for the Greater Accra seat, whilst Robert Duncan is being contested by Abdul Hayy Yartey in the race to be the Central Region Chairman.