Former National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku has predicted that winning the 2024 election will be tough for the party.

But Mr Awuku believes that with good communication, the party can win the hearts of many Ghanaians.

Speaking at an NPP Youth Mentorship programme in Accra, Mr. Awuku who now serves as Director-General of the NLA said 2024 will be a tough call.

“In 2024, we have to work times two to win the elections, I’m being brutally frank. In 2016, there was a considerable level of agitation for change and the very reason why your campaign in 2024 will be different, is that the campaign in opposition is different from a campaign when you are in government.

“If nothing will remind you, what should remind you is that when you are in opposition, you use change, when you are in government, you use continuity,” the former National Organizer of the NPP said.

The NPP is aiming to break the eight-year cycle by winning the 2024 polls.

The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha has urged the youth wing of the party to be instrumental in the party’s quest to “break the 8” in the 2024 elections.

He made the remarks at the Mentorship Forum held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, on Thursday, August 3, 2023,