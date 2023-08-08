Eight persons are feared dead while several others are in critical condition after a Daf cargo truck was involved in an accident with an H100 commercial vehicle at Mustapha Plus on the Kasoa – Cape Coast stretch.

Eyewitnesses say the cargo truck was heading to Cape Coast from Kasoa while the trotro vehicle was heading to Kasoa from Afransi but a saloon car entered into the lane of both cars after engaging in wrongful overtaking distorting the movement of the vehicle causing the crash.

The eyewitnesses added that the cargo car was speeding and so was unable to control the speed after the saloon crossed it resulting in the accident.

Two persons in the commercial vehicle are in critical condition while those who sustained minor injuries are receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.