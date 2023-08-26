Confusion has rocked the voting centre in the Ashanti region after the Regional Youth Organizer publicly displayed his ballot after voting.

The polling agents protested the action by Mr Raphael Sarfo Patrick.

This stalled the process momentarily as police and electoral commission officers tried to resolve the issue. The party ahead of the super delegates congress warned delegates against publicly displaying their ballots after voting.

Voting is underway across the country in the New Patriotic Party’s Super Delegates Congress.

The NPP is seeking to whittle down the number of aspirants from 10 to 5 ahead of the party’s congress in November this year.

The 10 aspirants are:

Alan Kyerematen, former Trade Minister

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Former Agriculture Minister

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

Joe Ghartey, former Railways Minister

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, former party General Secretary

Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert

Boakye Agyarko, former Energy Minister

Kofi Konadu Apraku, former Trade Minister

Francis Addai Nimoh, former Member of Parliament for Mampong.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President

The election will be held nationwide with over 900 delegates taking part.

The five aspirants who secure the highest number of votes will go on to contest the party’s primaries in November, where they will compete to become the NPP’s flagbearer for the 2024 general election.