The family of Ahmed Suale, the Ghanaian investigative journalist who was murdered in 2019, has taken a dig at Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central and New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, for recent pronouncement on the death of their relative.

In a statement released on August 16, 2023, the family insisted that Agyapong’s comments about Suale on his television show directly led to his death.

Ahmed Suale, 31, an investigative journalist, worked with Tiger Eye PI, the investigative firm established by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, known for its use of undercover journalistic methods to expose corruption and other ills in society.

His murder in Accra in January 2019, sent shock waves across the media landscape and scared many journalists, who openly expressed fear for their lives.

Agyapong had named Suale as one of Anas’ men who put together the damning documentary on corruption in Ghana football.

The family said that Agyapong’s comments incited violence against Ahmed thus leading to his untimely death.

“Clearly, Kennedy Agyapong was rallying support for the lynching of Ahmed without any restriction,” the family said in a statement signed by Ibrahim Kamiltu Tahidu.

Agyapong in an interview on Face to Face on Citi TV denied any involvement in Suale’s death. He also refused to apologize for his comments prior to the death of Saule.

“I showed the video of Ahmed Suale and when they [my workers] saw it, my workers came to me and said, Hon. ‘don’t you know this guy, you even gave him 1500 to go and pay his school fees’, then I said you have to be careful, if this guy comes here beat him up because he is going to set this company up,” He told host Umaru Sanda Amadu.

When questioned about any potential regrets over his call, Agyapong firmly stated, “No, not that I want to be president and therefore I will say I didn’t say that, No. I said if he comes to my premises, I didn’t say go and beat him outside…You know Ahmed Suale’s problems, he made a lot of mistakes, and in all the investigations Anas did, Anas never showed his face, so all the people that Anas embarrassed in this country, it was Ahmed Suale who set them up. Suale was the one who set up the Finance Minister, they never saw Anas’ face.”