Stonebwoy has assured fans that he is safe and sound after news of him being robbed in the US went viral at midnight.

Known in real life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, Stonebwoy was reported to have been robbed at gunpoint after he had concluded a successful concert in Washington DC on the 14th of August and was due in Atlanta for his next gig.

The ‘Nyedzilo’ crooner successfully arrived in Atlanta Georgia on Tuesday, August 15, and was at the Icebox shop with his own security detail and media team. He had apparently gone shopping for his children when the incident allegedly occurred.

Stonebwoy, who is in the US for his 5th Dimension tour, took to Twitter to allay the fears of his fans about his safety.

He tweeted that he is “very safe and sound” and urged them to meet him tomorrow at the Masquerade for his live show.

