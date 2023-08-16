The Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) and Quantum Terminals (QT) have jointly cut sod to upgrade the Anyinase Health Centre to a 20-bed-capacity health facility at a cost of $2 million.



The upgrade is in response to the deteriorating infrastructure of the Anyinase Health Centre and the limited services it offers to the more than a quarter of the population of Ellembelle District in the Western Region.

Despite the important role the Anyinase Health Centre plays in the lives of residents, as well as to workers of GNGC due to its proximity to its operational headquarters, the facility has deteriorated and offers only outpatient department (OPD) services.

Speaking to Citi News during the sod-cutting ceremony, the Corporate Responsibility and Community Relations Manager at GNGC, Stephen Donkoh, said the $2 million upgrade, which is expected to be completed within 12 months, is in fulfilment of the company’s policy on health delivery support to the community.

“How do we give back to the community? We have five thematic areas– provision of educational infrastructure, health, sports, water and sanitation and skills building. Today is the first time we are fulfilling our policy on health delivery, so far as Ellembelle District is concerned, in appreciation of the support that the people have given to the company. Upon completion, it will enable the Ayinase health centre to offer 80 percent of services offered by the Ekwe District Hospital”, he said.

Also speaking on behalf of QT, the Brands and Communication Manager, Samuel Bonuedie, said:

“This event marks a pivotal milestone in our relentless quest to improve the lives of people within the communities in the catchment area where our facility is located. Quantum Terminals PLC has since inception, enjoyed a cordial relationship with all its host communities largely because of our policy to ensure that our operations impact positively on the communities in which we operate. The Anyinasi Health Centre has long required revitalization and enhancement, given its prominence as the largest and most populous community in Ellembelle. Quantum Terminals PLC and Ghana Gas have a shared objective to address this need. We hold unwavering confidence that the completion of this project will not only raise the standard of healthcare provision for the people of Anyinasi and nearby communities but also solidify our partnership with Ghana Gas,” he added.

The Ellembelle District Health Director, Dr. Augustine Kwesi Amoakoh, expressed his appreciation to GNGC and QT for the upgrade, which he said will enable the Anyinase Health Centre to offer comprehensive emergency obstetric care (C-EOC) and more than 48 hours of in-patient services.

The Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, and the District Chief Executive, Kwasi Bonzoh, who were also present at the sod-cutting ceremony, commended GNGC and QT for being responsible corporate citizens in Ellembelle.