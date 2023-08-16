As part of measures to augment the government’s efforts to improve police presence, visibility, and prompt response to emergencies in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region, the Newmont Akyem Development Foundation (NAkDeF) has constructed a 6-unit accommodation facility for the Ghana Police Service in the district.

The all-new, modern facility, which consists of a sitting room, bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom each, is expected to reduce the accommodation burden on personnel in the district.

Speaking to Citi News during a media tour of the foundation’s projects, the Communication and External Relations Manager for Newmont Akyem Mine, Derick Romeo Adogla, said the facility is one of three separate facilities to be constructed and handed over to the Ghana Police Service.

“Newmont’s Akyem Mine remains committed to sustaining the close partnership we have with the police in the district. The company through the Foundation and working closely with the District Security Council has constructed this 6-unit facility as one of its efforts to support and ease the accommodation situation the police face in the district. We look forward to building two more of these facilities.”

He also expressed his desire to see the Birim North District become one of the safest in the country.

“As a sustainable business, we hold dear the safety of our workers, business partners and host communities. We are hopeful that this facility will aid the Ghana Police Service, so they can continue to provide adequate and prompt security for our people”.