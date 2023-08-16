Former President John Dramani Mahama is lamenting over the alleged folding up of a Ghanaian-based UK subsidiary company, due to what he said are unwarranted taxes slapped on it by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Officials of the subsidiary of the UK-based group in a LinkedIn post alleged that the company winded up because some officials at the Ministries demanded bribes from them.

The officials of the company further claimed that though they exhausted all options of being awarded a contract to distribute their products to the various health facilities in the country, some government officials were still demanding monies from them, a situation they say they couldn’t comprehend since the same product is currently in circulation in public health sectors in Nigeria and Kenya, where no bribe was paid.

Reacting to the development on his Twitter handle on August 16, Mr Mahama stated that he would have addressed the concerns of the company differently if he were to be president.

“I was saddened to read the attached LinkedIn post of the unpleasant experience of a UK subsidiary company. I reckon in a circumstance like this, I would, as President, have wished to personally meet with this investor to find out more about their unfortunate experience and discuss immediate measures to keep their investment here in Ghana. As President, it is important to also prioritize the experiences of investors,” the former President tweeted.