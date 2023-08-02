The Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has hinted that he intends to set up a five-member committee to investigate a petition by the aggrieved customers of Menzgold and report to the House for consideration.

According to the Speaker, the petition, which has now gone through the right procedures of the House to become a motion, would be admitted before the House goes on recess.

The House will then debate the report when the House return from recess.

The Speaker made these known when aggrieved customers of Menzgold paid a courtesy call on him.

Mr. Fred Forson, who is one of the leaders of the group, narrated the difficult situations the affected members are going through and how it has resulted in 210 deaths in recent times.

He pleaded with the Speaker to work expeditiously on the motion.

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Nelson Kwame Etse Dafeamekpor, who submitted the motion to the Speaker, acknowledged the challenges being faced by the motion.

He argued that the matter is before the court, pleading with the Speaker to admit the motion for the House to consider the report of the Committee.

The group expressed gratitude to the Speaker and prayed that their concerns would be addressed and brought to finality soon.