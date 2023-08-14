Joseph Desmond Nii Sowah Nai, the newly elected National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman for the Amasaman constituency, has vowed to unite the rank and file of the party in the constituency ahead of the 2024 elections.

According to him, the NDC needs all of its members to win and sustain the seat in the next general elections.

The party conducted the Amasaman constituency elections over the weekend after the national leadership of the NDC put it on hold for months.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Nai noted that he is willing to lead the NDC in the constituency to victory in the polls.

“We want to definitely reward our members, we definitely want to draw up the agenda to sustain our seats. It is not just about winning seats, but sustaining them. And I must say that we are all in this country, and we are witnessing what is happening. The Ghana we want is not the Ghana we are getting. So we have to restructure, reorganize, and re-strategize. And that is what I am bringing on board,” he stated.