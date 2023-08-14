Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hon. John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen says he is the best candidate to defeat Mahama and the NDC in the 2024 elections to form the next NPP government.

The former Trade Minister’s conviction comes after meeting all delegates from the 47 constituencies in the Ashanti Region ahead of the party’s Presidential Primaries.

Mr. Kyerematen who toured the region meeting delegates over a week in Durbars said he is ready to contest John Dramani Mahama and called on delegates to make him NPP flagbearer to force the bitter pill of defeat down the throat of Mahama.

He assured that once he is given the mandate to lead the party to the 2024 elections, he would ensure that the party garners two million votes from the Ashanti Region alone besides others from other regions.

He said former President John Dramani Mahama is no match to him because he, Mahama, has outlived his capabilities and has nothing new to offer Ghanaians.

According to the former Minister for Trade and Industry, Mahama’s track record, from his days as vice president till he became the president, proves that he is a bad manager of the economy.

He, therefore, asked for the delegate’s vote at the NPP primaries so he can put his experience and vision for the benefit of Ghanaians.

He believes a contest between Mahama and himself would make it easier for the NPP to garner, at least, 54% of the votes cast to ‘break the eight’.

Alan Cash, as he is popularly called, said it is incumbent on delegates to choose a leader to revive the economy just as it prevailed when President Kufuor left power in 2009.

He noted that the power to resuscitate the economy resided in the decision of delegates to choose a competent person to roll out effective and efficient interventions to address the situation.

According to him, the answer to the economic mess lies in his Great Transformational Plan designed as the best intervention to see Ghana rise again.

“I can assure delegates and Ghanaians at large that l will bring hope to Ghana because l will deliver”, Mr. Kyerematen has assured.