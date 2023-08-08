The Births and Deaths Registry (BDR), in partnership with the Netherlands Embassy, the Norwegian Embassy, and the Canadian High Commission, is set to organize a series of training sessions aimed at addressing the issue of document fraud in Ghana.

The initiative will see staff of the BDR equipped with skills to validate birth and death registration documents.

Speaking at the inception workshop, the Ag. Registrar of Births and Deaths, Ms. Henrietta Lamptey, mentioned that the Registry has almost completed the integration of its systems with key stakeholders like the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the National Identification Authority (NIA).

She also added that her outfit is pursuing a cashless system, which will be fully implemented shortly.

In his address, the Dutch Ambassador, Mr. Verheul, cited the importance of verifying and inspecting documents and its impact on the socio-economic fortunes of Ghana.

He expressed his optimism about the initiative and urged all participants to take the training sessions seriously.

Mr. Osei Bonsu Amoah, Minister of State for Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development, lauded the BDR and its partners for undertaking this initiative.

The Minister then went on to give an assurance of his ministry and the government’s support for the initiative.

It is projected that after the training exercise, issues of document fraud will be significantly abated in order to prevent the public from being prey to the phenomenon, while also increasing public trust in the document-issuing institution.