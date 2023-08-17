Blacvolta, a prominent entity in entertainment, media, and technology, has recently made a significant mark in Kampala, Uganda, as part of its mission to expand its influence across the African continent.

A Highlighted Partnership: “Best of Kampala” Event

Image Source: Blacvolta | Aerial view of the Best of Kampala Festival at the Lugogo Tennis Stadium, Kampala, Uganda

One of Blacvolta’s remarkable achievements was their role as media partners for the highly acclaimed “Best of Kampala” event. This dynamic two-day celebration gathered an array of African superstars, artists, and DJs, creating an electrifying atmosphere. Notable names in attendance included the likes of Nasty C and DJ Maphorisa from South Africa, Fully Focus from Kenya, DJ MSDSF and DJ Barbie from Nigeria, and the skilled Blacvolta Sound System talents comprising Chichi DJ, Master Que, DJ Sam, and the Location Manager. With a remarkable turnout of over 3,000 enthusiastic attendees, the event undeniably left an indelible mark on the Kampala entertainment scene.

Exploring Diplomatic Ties: Courtesy Visit to the Honorary Consul of Ghana to Uganda

During their impactful 7-day tour, Blacvolta took the opportunity to extend a courtesy visit to Amb. Kwame Ejalu, the esteemed Honorary Consul of Ghana to Uganda. This engagement further strengthened diplomatic ties and underscored the significance of Blacvolta’s presence within the region.

Image Source: Blacvolta | Blacvolta team in a picture with Amb. Kwame Ejalu, Honorary Consul of Ghana to Uganda & his Counsel at the Ghana Honorary Consulate of Uganda

Empowering Creators: Blacvolta Creatives & Creator Community Mixer

Image Source: Blacvolta | A group photo of participants and speakers at the MoTIV Uganda Marketspace during the BlacVolta Creatives & Creator Community Mixer

A pivotal moment of the tour was the Blacvolta Creatives & Creator Community Mixer. This event, held on the sixth day of the tour at Motiv Uganda, served as a platform for empowering creatives and creators and sharing insights on establishing global businesses within the creative industry. Foster Akugri, a leading figure in Strategy and Innovation at Blacvolta, expertly moderated the session.

Image Source: Blacvolta | A picture of the second panel at the Creatives & Creator Community Mixer with CK Japheth from the left, Joseph Adjei, Afsa Umetsi, and Ezegozie Eze Jr.

The highlight of the Creatives & Creator Community Mixer were two engaging panel discussion. Esteemed panelists included Joseph Adjei, the visionary Founder and Creative Director of Blacvolta; Ezegozie Eze Jr., the Vice President of the globally acclaimed music label and distribution company Empire; Afsa Umetsi, a Creative Producer at Malembe Lifestyle; Joshua Baraki, Uganda’s rising star sensation; Zerida Mponye, Lifestyle Influencer, and Empowerment Advocate, Liz Kakooza, Communication Strategist, Foster Akugri, Head of Strategy & Innovation at Blacvolta and CK Japeth, the CEO of Motiv Uganda & Innovation Village Uganda. The discussion delved into the nuances of Globalizing Ugandan Talents; Challenges & Opportunities and Moulding A Business from Your Creativity, inspiring the eager audience with real-world experiences and strategies. The event was sponsored by MoTIV and supported by La Paroni’s and Pulse Uganda.

Launching Blacvolta Uganda: An Exciting Revelation

An announcement that stirred excitement was the unveiling of Blacvolta Uganda during the Creatives & Creator Community Mixer. This strategic move underscores Blacvolta’s commitment to expanding its presence within Uganda and beyond, solidifying its position as a transformative force in the creative landscape. Follow BlacVolta Uganda on Instagram.

Blacvolta’s recent endeavors in Kampala showcased their dedication to the growth and enhancement of entertainment, media, and technology. From their impactful media partnership with “Best of Kampala” to their diplomatic engagement and empowering Creatives & Creator Community Mixer, Blacvolta’s influence continues to reverberate across the African continent, leaving an indelible imprint on the creative and cultural spheres.