The Chiefs of Defense Staff of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will meet in Accra, Ghana today to discuss the recent coup d’état in Niger.

ECOWAS leaders last week resolved to activate a standby force for an intervention following a takeover by the junta.

The Military Chiefs are expected to prepare a plan of attack in Niger if ECOWAS leaders give the green light.

“As a follow-up to the directive of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government at its Extraordinary Summit on the political situation in the Republic of Niger held on 10th August 2023 in Abuja, Nigeria, the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff (CCDC) has commenced the activation of the ECOWAS Standby Force for the restoration of constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.”

“To this end, the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff will be having an extraordinary meeting in Accra, Ghana from 17th to 18th August 2023 to finalise plans for the deployment of the Standby Force,” ECOWAS announced in a brief statement issued on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

On July 27, soldiers, primarily from the presidential guard, seized Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum, leading to the dissolution of the constitution, suspension of all institutions, and the closure of the nation’s borders.

Niger’s President, Mohamed Bazoum remains in the custody of the presidential guard since July 27, despite cautions from ECOWAS for the military to hand over power to the constitutionally elected President.

The junta however remains adamant.