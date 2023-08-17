Chiefs of Defense Staff within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) subregion have arrived in the country for a crucial meeting today on possible military intervention in Niger.

The Chiefs of Defense Staff of Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea and Niger will not be at this meeting which seeks to strategize on how best to send troops to Niger to restore constitutional order after the Military junta ousted President Mohammed Bazuom.

Plans by ECOWAS Leaders to commit troops to Niger have been met with stiff opposition in Ghana.



The Minority in Parliament says it will resist any attempt by the President to send soldiers to Niger.

The ECOWAS has condemned attacks by armed groups in Niger which have led to the death of several Nigerien soldiers.

On July 27, soldiers, primarily from the presidential guard, seized Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum, leading to the dissolution of the constitution, suspension of all institutions, and the closure of the nation’s borders.

President Mohamed Bazoum remains in the custody of the presidential guard since July 27, despite cautions from ECOWAS for the military to hand over power to the constitutionally elected President.

ECOWAS in a statement bemoaned the various attacks on Nigerien soldiers by armed groups, calling for a return to constitutional rule to deal with the security situation in Niger.