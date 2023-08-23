FBNBank Ghana has partnered the University of Ghana to cut the sod for the construction of a Hotspot Comfort Zone at the main campus of the University under the Digitization Initiative for the benefit of the student population.

The Hotspot Comfort Zone is an initiative aimed at providing a conducive environment for students to engage in online learning and research. It is expected to be fully completed within three months and the construction is fully funded by FBNBank Ghana.

Delivering the keynote address the Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, Semiu Lamidi stated that, “during the induction ceremony of the Vice Chancellor, she emphasized the need to create an enabling environment that will make the University of Ghana relevant to national and global developments through the provision of cutting-edge research and high-quality learning. On that score, FBNBank appreciates the fact that it is the first corporate organization to partner the University of Ghana for the construction of the Hotspot Comfort Zone.”

Mr. Lamidi, further stated that “the proposed hotspot comfort zone facility will be a place where students can relax in between classes and also improve students experience on campus. The facility will also be equipped with Wi-Fi to enable students to make the best use of their periods. In addition, the facility will have an ATM, and an FBNBank agent on standby who will be responsible for banking-related services.

Also addressing the sod-cutting ceremony was the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo who stated that, “FBNBank Ghana is the first corporate partner we have had with regard to the Hotspot Comfort Zone. This conversation started about a year ago, and we thank God that we have crossed all the bridges. I look forward to working together with the vendor that is Regsma Limited and his team to enable us to commission this first completed Hotspot Comfort Zone. I am excited about the fact that FBNBank has come on board and is sponsoring this project. On behalf of senior management of the University of Ghana, I thank you for your generosity and partnership, and I am very optimistic there are positive plans that will spring up from this partnership. I cherish partnerships and let us continue to work together for the benefit of our dear students.”

The sod cutting ceremony was also attended by Professor Gordon Awandare, Pro Vice-Chancellor responsible for Academic and Students, the Registrar, Mrs. Emelia Agyei-Mensah as well as other Management members of the University, the Principal Development and Municipal Services Directorate, the contractor, cross-section of students and Staff of FBNBank Ghana.

This is one of several partnerships between FBNBank and the University of Ghana is recent times. The closest one was last year when the Bank in collaboration with the University of Ghana’s Career and Counselling Centre offered training in entrepreneurship, mentorship and financial inclusion and sponsored this year’s Career’s week. The Bank’s focus on the youth has been the key driver of the agenda which aims to place the nation’s future leaders in a stronger position to be able to manage the affairs of the country in years to come.

FBNBank has in its 27 years of operating in Ghana remained focused on putting its customers and communities first. This, it has sought to do through the rich value and excellence of what the Bank contributes to the relationship with its stakeholders as a whole, particularly the Customers. FBNBank Ghana is a member of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited Group which is renowned for its great customer service and general stakeholder engagement garnered over its 129 years of operation. FBNBank Ghana has twenty-four (24) branches and three (3) agencies across the country with over 500 staff. FBNBank offers universal banking services to individuals and businesses in Ghana.