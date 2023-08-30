Gabon’s president has called on “friends all over the world” to “make noise” over the coup in Gabon, in a clip that’s been circulating on social media.

Sitting in what he says is his residence – in a grand room complete with wood-panelled walls, ornate carpets and leather-bound books – Ali Bongo says: “My son is somewhere, my wife is in another place.

“Nothing is happening. I don’t know what is going on.”

He again urges his “friends” to speak up, before thanking them.

A communications company that was working for the presidency during the election has been in contact with the BBC to confirm the authenticity of the footage. It has been asked by Bongo’s office to circulate the video.

Notably, Bongo speaks in English. The official language of Gabon – a former French territory, from which it gained independence in 1960 – is French.