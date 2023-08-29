The Eastern Regional Director of Education is liaising with authorities of Nkwatia Presby Senior High School and security agencies to investigate the assault meted out to a student by the Assistant Headmaster of the school.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Ghana Education Service (GES) on Monday, August 28.

The incident, which was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media, shows the Assistant Headmaster slapping and beating the student, who is believed to be a second-year student.

The GES in a statement said it was “disturbed” by the video and that it “unequivocally condemns the actions of the Assistant Headmaster.”

The GES further indicated that the Assistant Headmaster has been relieved of his duties, while the student is receiving medical care and counselling.

The Service assured that it is committed to ensuring a safe and secure learning environment for all students in the country.

“The Eastern Regional Director of Education is liaising with the school authorities and the relevant law enforcement agency to investigate the matter. Meanwhile, the Assistant Headmaster has been relieved of his duties, and the student is receiving medical care and counselling. Ghana Education Service assures the general public that we are committed to ensuring a safe and secure learning environment for all students across the country,” GES said in its statement.

Read below the statement by GES