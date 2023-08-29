The Obuasi Mine ended the fourth and final phase of its “10,000 Sanitary Pads for Basic School Girls in Obuasi” campaign on August 17, 2023.

The initiative, which aims to address the urgent need for proper menstrual health management in schools, while promoting hygienic practices among young girls and ending period poverty, is in partnership with the German Federal government development programme, implemented by GIZ, and supported by the Ghana Education Service and Ghana Health Service.

This follows the successful implementation of the first three phases of the campaign, which took place in May, July, and August 2, 2023, respectively.

In addition to the distribution of sanitary pads, the campaign also involved interactive sessions with both girls and boys to educate them about the menstrual cycle, menstrual hygiene, health management, and general cleanliness.

Last year’s campaign saw female students have access to essential menstrual hygiene products, contributing to their overall health and well-being, as well as a significant reduction in period-related absenteeism from school, especially around the Basic Education Certificate Examination season.

In total, 10,750 sanitary pads were provided to JHS girls in the Obuasi East District and Obuasi Municipality.

Phase One saw 750 pads distributed, Phase Two: 1,344, Phase Three: 6,659 sanitary pads, and Phase Four: 1,997 pads.

“Improved access to quality health and quality education are expected outcomes of the 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan being implemented by AngloGold Ashanti, as we recognize the vital role that each play in breaking the cycle of poverty and improving the wellbeing of our host communities,” said Mr. Emmanuel Baidoo, Senior Manager – Sustainability of AngloGold Ashanti Ghana.

“By focusing on areas like hygiene, we also contribute to creating an enabling learning environment for our young girls. Let’s collectively contribute to make a significant difference in the lives of the young girls and empower them with the necessary tools to reach their full potential,” he added.

It is expected that the provision of sanitary pads will further reduce the risk of infections and illnesses associated with poor menstrual hygiene management and absenteeism from school despite experiencing monthly periods, positively impacting the campaign against period poverty.